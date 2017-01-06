Valero Energy Partners LP (NYSE:VLP) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Group issued their FY2018 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Valero Energy Partners in a report released on Tuesday. Jefferies Group analyst C. Goldman forecasts that the firm will earn $3.72 per share for the year. Jefferies Group has a “Buy” rating and a $53.00 price objective on the stock.

Valero Energy Partners (NYSE:VLP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.11. The business earned $92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.82 million. Valero Energy Partners had a net margin of 55.97% and a return on equity of 92.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Valero Energy Partners LP (VLP) Forecasted to Post FY2018 Earnings of $3.72 Per Share” was reported by The Vista Voice and is owned by of The Vista Voice. If you are viewing this piece on another domain, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright and trademark legislation. The original version of this piece can be read at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/06/valero-energy-partners-lp-vlp-forecasted-to-post-fy2018-earnings-of-3-72-per-share/1142645.html.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Valero Energy Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet upgraded shares of Valero Energy Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Valero Energy Partners from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Valero Energy Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.67.

Valero Energy Partners (NYSE:VLP) traded up 1.89% on Friday, reaching $45.88. 224,342 shares of the company were exchanged. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.42 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $41.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.38. Valero Energy Partners has a 12-month low of $38.90 and a 12-month high of $51.69.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its position in Valero Energy Partners by 5,266,560.0% in the second quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 8,426,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,710,000 after buying an additional 8,426,496 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. increased its position in Valero Energy Partners by 3.5% in the second quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 4,884,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,601,000 after buying an additional 164,059 shares during the last quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC increased its position in Valero Energy Partners by 7.8% in the second quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 1,604,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,426,000 after buying an additional 115,825 shares during the last quarter. Center Coast Capital Advisors LP increased its position in Valero Energy Partners by 14.9% in the third quarter. Center Coast Capital Advisors LP now owns 528,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,077,000 after buying an additional 68,655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Valero Energy Partners by 7.2% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 328,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,346,000 after buying an additional 22,129 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.60% of the company’s stock.

About Valero Energy Partners

Valero Energy Partners LP owns, operates, develops and acquires crude oil and refined petroleum products pipelines, terminals, and other transportation and logistics assets. The Company’s assets include crude oil and refined petroleum products pipeline and terminal systems in the United States Gulf Coast and the United States Mid-Continent regions that are integral to the operations of the following Valero Energy Corporation (Valero) refineries, such as Port Arthur Refinery-Port Arthur, Texas; McKee Refinery-Sunray, Texas; Three Rivers Refinery-Three Rivers, Texas; Memphis Refinery-Memphis, Tennessee; Ardmore Refinery-Ardmore, Oklahoma; St.

