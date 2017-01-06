Valero Energy Corporation (VLO) Stake Decreased by Convergence Investment Partners LLC

Convergence Investment Partners LLC decreased its stake in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) by 16.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 94,233 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,898 shares during the period. Valero Energy Corporation makes up 0.7% of Convergence Investment Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Convergence Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy Corporation were worth $4,994,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VLO. Stephens Inc. AR raised its position in shares of Valero Energy Corporation by 63.3% in the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 29,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,552,000 after buying an additional 11,345 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Valero Energy Corporation by 15.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,719,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,121,000 after buying an additional 630,635 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in Valero Energy Corporation by 20.8% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 13,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $707,000 after buying an additional 2,297 shares during the period. Chemical Bank raised its position in Valero Energy Corporation by 5.5% in the third quarter. Chemical Bank now owns 32,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,748,000 after buying an additional 1,730 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in Valero Energy Corporation by 17.0% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 31,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,665,000 after buying an additional 4,574 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.03% of the company’s stock.

Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) traded down 1.51% during trading on Friday, hitting $66.66. 3,771,473 shares of the stock traded hands. The company has a market cap of $30.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.13 and a beta of 1.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $66.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.31. Valero Energy Corporation has a 52-week low of $46.88 and a 52-week high of $72.49.

Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $19.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.49 billion. Valero Energy Corporation had a net margin of 3.01% and a return on equity of 10.40%. Valero Energy Corporation’s revenue was down 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.79 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Valero Energy Corporation will post $3.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 22nd were paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 18th. Valero Energy Corporation’s payout ratio is 50.74%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on VLO. Jefferies Group set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Valero Energy Corporation and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 15th. Vetr lowered shares of Valero Energy Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.26 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “sector outperform” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective (up from $58.00) on shares of Valero Energy Corporation in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Valero Energy Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Bank of America Corporation raised shares of Valero Energy Corporation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Thursday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.74.

Valero Energy Corporation Company Profile

Valero Energy Corporation (Valero), through Valero Energy Partners LP (VLP), owns, operates, develops and acquires crude oil and refined petroleum products pipelines, terminals, and other transportation and logistics assets. The Company operates in two segments: refining and ethanol. Its refining segment includes refining and marketing operations in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Aruba and Ireland.

