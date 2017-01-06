USA Financial Portformulas Corp Takes Position in Xilinx, Inc. (XLNX)

USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 150,319 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock, valued at approximately $8,168,000. Xilinx accounts for 2.1% of USA Financial Portformulas Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of Xilinx by 2.4% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 3,472 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Xilinx by 37.8% in the second quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,678 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $585,000 after buying an additional 3,478 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its stake in shares of Xilinx by 25.2% in the second quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 14,334 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $661,000 after buying an additional 2,881 shares in the last quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Xilinx by 3.4% in the second quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC now owns 494,960 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $22,833,000 after buying an additional 16,239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Xilinx by 70.0% in the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 23,497 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $1,084,000 after buying an additional 9,678 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.85% of the company’s stock.

Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) traded up 1.93% during trading on Friday, hitting $59.05. The stock had a trading volume of 2,381,294 shares. The company has a market capitalization of $14.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.36 and a beta of 1.20. Xilinx, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.44 and a 1-year high of $62.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $56.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.25.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The programmable devices maker reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $579 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $574.90 million. Xilinx had a return on equity of 23.21% and a net margin of 26.32%. Xilinx’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Xilinx, Inc. will post $2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

XLNX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded Xilinx from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Nomura lowered Xilinx from a “neutral” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Susquehanna assumed coverage on Xilinx in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Xilinx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, Argus lifted their target price on Xilinx from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Xilinx presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.48.

In other Xilinx news, CFO Lorenzo Flores sold 25,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.90, for a total value of $1,310,675.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,014 shares in the company, valued at $1,782,212.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Moshe Gavrielov sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.73, for a total transaction of $76,622.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 343,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,794,829.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Xilinx Company Profile

Xilinx, Inc (Xilinx) is engaged in designing and developing programmable devices and associated technologies. The Company’s programmable devices and associated technologies include integrated circuits (ICs) in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), including programmable System on Chips (SoCs) and three-dimensional ICs (3D ICs); software design tools to program the PLDs; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards, and intellectual property (IP), which consists of Xilinx, and various third-party verification and IP cores.

