USA Financial Portformulas Corp Has $2,694,000 Position in Molson Coors Brewing Company (TAP)

USA Financial Portformulas Corp raised its stake in shares of Molson Coors Brewing Company (NYSE:TAP) by 195.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 24,538 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,229 shares during the period. USA Financial Portformulas Corp’s holdings in Molson Coors Brewing Company were worth $2,694,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TAP. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its stake in shares of Molson Coors Brewing Company by 1,000.0% in the second quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. MU Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Molson Coors Brewing Company during the third quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Global X Management Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Molson Coors Brewing Company by 68.2% in the second quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 1,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. MSI Financial Services Inc raised its stake in shares of Molson Coors Brewing Company by 1.3% in the third quarter. MSI Financial Services Inc now owns 1,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Molson Coors Brewing Company by 100.0% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 846 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Molson Coors Brewing Company (NYSE:TAP) traded up 0.11% on Friday, reaching $99.79. The company had a trading volume of 880,151 shares. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $97.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $101.62. Molson Coors Brewing Company has a 52-week low of $80.78 and a 52-week high of $112.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.44 billion, a PE ratio of 36.03 and a beta of 0.92.

Molson Coors Brewing Company (NYSE:TAP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.02. The business earned $947.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $985.75 million. Molson Coors Brewing Company had a return on equity of 7.21% and a net margin of 11.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.40 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Molson Coors Brewing Company will post $5.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th were given a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 28th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Molson Coors Brewing Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.74%.

TAP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America Corporation initiated coverage on Molson Coors Brewing Company in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) initiated coverage on Molson Coors Brewing Company in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. Citigroup Inc. upped their price target on Molson Coors Brewing Company from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Molson Coors Brewing Company from $117.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Susquehanna set a $152.00 price target on Molson Coors Brewing Company and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, December 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.00.

In other news, Chairman Geoffrey E. Molson acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $127.75 per share, for a total transaction of $127,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $127,750. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Mark Hunter sold 5,851 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $585,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 80,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,078,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Molson Coors Brewing Company (MCBC) is a holding company that operates as a brewer. The Company has a portfolio of brands, including Carling, Coors Light, Molson Canadian and Staropramen, as well as craft and specialty beers, such as Blue Moon, Creemore Springs, Cobra and Doom Bar. The Company operates through four segments: Molson Coors Canada (MCC or Canada segment); MillerCoors LLC (MillerCoors or U.S.

