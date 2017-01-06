USA Financial Portformulas Corp Has $12,929,000 Stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (AMAT)

USA Financial Portformulas Corp raised its stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 1,128.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 428,836 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 393,916 shares during the period. Applied Materials comprises about 3.3% of USA Financial Portformulas Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. USA Financial Portformulas Corp’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $12,929,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 303.8% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 429,025 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $10,284,000 after buying an additional 322,784 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 2.0% in the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 168,652 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,084,000 after buying an additional 3,281 shares in the last quarter. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 322.6% in the third quarter. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 65,500 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,975,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 4.7% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,654,130 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $49,872,000 after buying an additional 74,024 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 602.4% in the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 421,389 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $10,100,000 after buying an additional 361,392 shares in the last quarter. 80.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) remained flat at $32.10 during midday trading on Friday. 4,525,983 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $32.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.85. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.44 and a 12-month high of $33.68. The firm has a market cap of $34.56 billion, a PE ratio of 20.84 and a beta of 1.85.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.01. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 28.09% and a net margin of 15.90%. The company earned $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. Applied Materials’s revenue was up 39.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post $2.40 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 17th. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is currently 25.64%.

AMAT has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank AG reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Nomura reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Pacific Crest reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on Applied Materials from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 price objective on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Applied Materials presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.26.

In other Applied Materials news, Director Dennis D. Powell sold 21,017 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.95, for a total transaction of $671,493.15. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 98,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,137,713.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Thomas F. Larkins sold 100,000 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.94, for a total value of $3,194,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 482,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,420,057.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc (Applied) provides manufacturing equipment, services and software to the semiconductor, display, solar photovoltaic (PV) and related industries across the world. The Company operates in four segments: Silicon Systems, Applied Global Services, Display, and Energy and Environmental Solutions.

