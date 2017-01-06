Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. (ULH) Lowered to “Hold” at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULH) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, StockTargetPrices.com reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has $17.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $20.00.
Universal Logistics Holdings (NASDAQ:ULH) traded down 0.034% on Thursday, hitting $14.595. The stock had a trading volume of 940 shares. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.89. Universal Logistics Holdings has a one year low of $11.09 and a one year high of $18.31. The firm has a market cap of $414.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.439 and a beta of 1.56.
Universal Logistics Holdings Company Profile
Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc, formerly Universal Truckload Services, Inc, is an asset-light provider of transportation and logistics solutions across the United States, Mexico, Canada and Colombia. The Company operates through two segments: the transportation segment and the logistics segment. The Company’s operations aggregated in the transportation segment are associated with individual freight shipments coordinated by its agents, company-managed terminals and specialized services operations.
