UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (UNH) is NewFocus Financial Group LLC’s 7th Largest Position

NewFocus Financial Group LLC cut its stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 0.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 39,237 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 113 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group accounts for 4.0% of NewFocus Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. NewFocus Financial Group LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $5,493,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hanson McClain Inc. raised its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 0.4% in the second quarter. Hanson McClain Inc. now owns 895 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the period. Kanaly Trust Co raised its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 0.6% in the second quarter. Kanaly Trust Co now owns 1,772 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the period. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. raised its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 0.4% in the third quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. now owns 2,877 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $403,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Management raised its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 2.8% in the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Management now owns 1,135 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Finally, Diversified Trust Co raised its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 1.1% in the second quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 3,530 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $498,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.74% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) traded up 0.14% during trading on Friday, hitting $162.41. 3,081,255 shares of the company traded hands. The firm has a market cap of $154.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.99 and a beta of 0.67. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $107.51 and a 52-week high of $164.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $158.70 and its 200 day moving average is $144.67.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $46.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.09 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 3.62% and a return on equity of 19.92%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.77 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post $8.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were paid a $0.625 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.93%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho upgraded shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $178.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Cowen and Company set a $175.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. RBC Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $168.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $168.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Jefferies Group lifted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $168.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Twenty-two investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $172.61.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Kenneth Irwin Shine sold 325 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.99, for a total value of $47,121.75. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,613 shares in the company, valued at $4,148,598.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP D Ellen Wilson sold 14,365 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.18, for a total transaction of $2,071,145.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 66,635 shares in the company, valued at $9,607,434.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated is a diversified healthcare company. The Company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight and OptumRx. The Company conducts its operations through two business platforms: health benefits operating under UnitedHealthcare and health services operating under Optum.

