United States Steel Corporation (X) Upgraded to “Buy” at Vetr Inc.

Vetr upgraded shares of United States Steel Corporation (NYSE:X) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday. They currently have $34.75 price target on the stock.

X has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $29.00 target price on shares of United States Steel Corporation and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Jefferies Group raised shares of United States Steel Corporation from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the stock from $17.50 to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Argus cut shares of United States Steel Corporation from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their target price for the stock from $33.78 to $6.15 in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Macquarie reissued an underperform rating on shares of United States Steel Corporation in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, J P Morgan Chase & Co raised their target price on shares of United States Steel Corporation from $29.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $21.84.

United States Steel Corporation (NYSE:X) opened at 36.08 on Monday. United States Steel Corporation has a 52-week low of $6.15 and a 52-week high of $39.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $34.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.48. The firm’s market cap is $6.22 billion.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 11th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 8th. United States Steel Corporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -2.19%.

In other United States Steel Corporation news, VP David J. Rintoul sold 18,330 shares of United States Steel Corporation stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.19, for a total transaction of $516,722.70. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 61,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,746,567.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Sara A. Greenstein sold 2,128 shares of United States Steel Corporation stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.34, for a total transaction of $75,203.52. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 46,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,642,214.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of X. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of United States Steel Corporation by 4.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,587,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,505,000 after buying an additional 442,573 shares during the period. BlackRock Fund Advisors raised its stake in United States Steel Corporation by 19.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 6,193,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,808,000 after buying an additional 1,025,132 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in United States Steel Corporation by 6.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,783,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,512,000 after buying an additional 335,824 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Bolt Capital LP raised its stake in United States Steel Corporation by 473.2% in the second quarter. Anchor Bolt Capital LP now owns 4,694,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,157,000 after buying an additional 3,875,834 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in United States Steel Corporation by 74.5% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,925,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,183,000 after buying an additional 1,676,588 shares during the last quarter. 76.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About United States Steel Corporation

United States Steel Corporation (U. S. Steel) is an integrated steel producer. The Company is engaged in producing flat-rolled and tubular products with production operations in North America and Europe. The Company operates through three segments: Flat-Rolled Products (Flat-Rolled), U. S. Steel Europe (USSE) and Tubular Products (Tubular).

