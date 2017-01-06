Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. Reduces Position in Ventas, Inc. (VTR)

Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. cut its stake in shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) by 3.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 408,519 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 16,480 shares during the period. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Ventas were worth $28,853,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its position in shares of Ventas by 0.3% in the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 10,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $756,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. raised its position in shares of Ventas by 0.3% in the third quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 12,621 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $891,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Ventas by 0.4% in the second quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 9,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $663,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in shares of Ventas by 0.4% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 12,116 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $866,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Ventas by 0.6% in the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 10,340 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $730,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. 89.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) traded down 0.06% during midday trading on Friday, hitting $63.13. The stock had a trading volume of 316,233 shares. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $61.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.03. The firm has a market cap of $22.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.24 and a beta of 0.11. Ventas, Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.87 and a 12-month high of $76.80.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.02. Ventas had a net margin of 16.61% and a return on equity of 5.76%. The business earned $867.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $842.66 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ventas, Inc. will post $1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th were paid a dividend of $0.775 per share. This is an increase from Ventas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 16th. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.91%. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio is 187.88%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on VTR shares. Jefferies Group upgraded Ventas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $65.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ventas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Mizuho lowered Ventas from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 21st. BMO Capital Markets lowered Ventas from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $65.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Hilliard Lyons upgraded Ventas from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.50.

Ventas Company Profile

Ventas, Inc is a healthcare real estate investment trust (REIT) with its properties located throughout the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom. The Company operates through three segments: triple-net leased properties, senior living operations and MOB operations. In its triple-net leased properties segment, the Company acquires and owns seniors housing and healthcare properties throughout the United States and the United Kingdom.

