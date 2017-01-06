Unifirst Corporation (UNF) Issues Earnings Results

Unifirst Corporation (NYSE:UNF) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.20. Unifirst Corporation had a net margin of 8.51% and a return on equity of 8.74%. The business had revenue of $386.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $393.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.78 EPS. Unifirst Corporation’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Unifirst Corporation updated its FY17 guidance to $4.85-5.00 EPS.
Unifirst Corporation (NYSE:UNF) opened at 135.05 on Friday. Unifirst Corporation has a 12 month low of $96.90 and a 12 month high of $147.65. The firm has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.88 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $143.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $128.37.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be given a $0.0375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 7th. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.11%. Unifirst Corporation’s payout ratio is 2.43%.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Unifirst Corporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 28th.
In other news, VP David Martin Katz sold 1,191 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.95, for a total transaction of $173,826.45. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $389,248.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNF. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in Unifirst Corporation by 1.0% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in Unifirst Corporation by 5.9% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the period. Stevens Capital Management LP increased its stake in Unifirst Corporation by 33.6% in the second quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP now owns 8,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $940,000 after buying an additional 2,043 shares during the period. Pacad Investment Ltd. bought a new stake in Unifirst Corporation during the second quarter valued at about $231,000. Finally, FIL Ltd bought a new stake in Unifirst Corporation during the second quarter valued at about $2,600,000. Institutional investors own 75.19% of the company’s stock.
Unifirst Corporation Company Profile
UniFirst Corporation (UniFirst) is a provider of workplace uniforms and protective work wear clothing in the United States. The Company designs, manufactures, personalizes, rents, cleans, delivers, and sells a range of uniforms and protective clothing, including shirts, pants, jackets, coveralls, lab coats, smocks, aprons and specialized protective wear, such as flame resistant and high visibility garments.
