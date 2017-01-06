UMB Bank N A MO Has $3,483,000 Position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (APD)

UMB Bank N A MO lowered its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 3.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 23,170 shares of the company’s stock after selling 818 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $3,483,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 172.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,058,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,383,000 after buying an additional 1,934,959 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 4.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,212,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,018,678,000 after buying an additional 625,648 shares during the last quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 2,272.7% in the second quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 461,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,520,000 after buying an additional 441,835 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 28,499.1% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 371,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,809,000 after buying an additional 370,488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the second quarter valued at $37,233,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.23% of the company’s stock.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) traded up 0.80% on Friday, hitting $144.36. The stock had a trading volume of 1,745,864 shares. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $106.05 and a 12 month high of $150.45. The stock has a market cap of $31.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.95 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s 50 day moving average is $145.27 and its 200-day moving average is $138.91.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.03. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 22.74% and a net margin of 6.63%. The company had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.82 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post $6.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 119.03%.

APD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Atlantic Securities raised Air Products and Chemicals from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Argus raised Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $159.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Citigroup Inc. raised Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $139.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Air Products and Chemicals in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $151.94.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc is an industrial gases company. The Company’s Industrial Gases business provides atmospheric and process gases and related equipment to manufacturing markets, including refining and petrochemical, metals, electronics, and food and beverage. The Company operates through seven segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global, Materials Technologies, Energy-from-Waste, and Corporate and other.

