UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Increases Position in Nektar Therapeutics (NKTR)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) by 4.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 121,114 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 4,990 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.09% of Nektar Therapeutics worth $2,080,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of NKTR. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Nektar Therapeutics by 12.1% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 24,084 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $414,000 after buying an additional 2,601 shares during the period. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in Nektar Therapeutics by 116.3% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 47,413 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $815,000 after buying an additional 25,496 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Nektar Therapeutics by 3.2% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,825,071 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,355,000 after buying an additional 56,079 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Nektar Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $311,000. Finally, Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its stake in Nektar Therapeutics by 133.9% in the third quarter. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 90,510 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,555,000 after buying an additional 51,820 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.85% of the company’s stock.

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) traded up 4.17% during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $13.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,316,784 shares. The company’s market capitalization is $2.10 billion. Nektar Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $10.52 and a 1-year high of $19.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.26.

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.04. The company earned $36.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.42 million. Nektar Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 8,769.15% and a negative net margin of 98.87%. The business’s revenue was down 39.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.06) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Nektar Therapeutics will post ($1.07) EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on NKTR. BTIG Research began coverage on Nektar Therapeutics in a research note on Friday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $25.00 price target on Nektar Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nektar Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Jefferies Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, Aegis began coverage on Nektar Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.50.

In related news, CEO Howard W. Robin sold 93,458 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.88, for a total transaction of $1,297,197.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 122,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,705,963.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director R Scott Greer acquired 15,000 shares of Nektar Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.50 per share, with a total value of $202,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 121,333 shares in the company, valued at $1,637,995.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 6.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Nektar Therapeutics Company Profile

Nektar Therapeutics is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company is engaged in the development of a pipeline of drug candidates that utilize its PEGylation and advanced polymer conjugate technology platforms, which are designed to enable the development of new molecular entities that target known mechanisms of action.

