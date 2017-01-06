UBM Plc’s (UBM) Reduce Rating Reaffirmed at Investec

Investec reiterated their reduce rating on shares of UBM Plc (LON:UBM) in a report released on Thursday. Investec currently has a GBX 700 ($8.60) price target on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on UBM. Beaufort Securities reiterated a buy rating on shares of UBM Plc in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Peel Hunt downgraded UBM Plc to a hold rating and lifted their target price for the company from GBX 650 ($7.99) to GBX 700 ($8.60) in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 788 ($9.68) target price on shares of UBM Plc in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Barclays PLC lifted their target price on UBM Plc from GBX 685 ($8.42) to GBX 725 ($8.91) and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded UBM Plc to a neutral rating and lifted their target price for the company from GBX 725 ($8.91) to GBX 755 ($9.28) in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. UBM Plc has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 724.13 ($8.90).

Shares of UBM Plc (LON:UBM) traded down 0.27% during midday trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 740.50. The company had a trading volume of 373,166 shares. UBM Plc has a 52 week low of GBX 477.00 and a 52 week high of GBX 750.01. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 708.20 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 690.95. The company’s market capitalization is GBX 2.90 billion.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This report was originally posted by The Vista Voice and is owned by of The Vista Voice. If you are accessing this report on another site, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international trademark and copyright law. The legal version of this report can be read at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/06/ubm-plcs-ubm-reduce-rating-reaffirmed-at-investec/1142228.html.

In other UBM Plc news, insider John McConnell acquired 681 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 697 ($8.57) per share, with a total value of £4,746.57 ($5,833.32).

UBM Plc Company Profile

UBM plc is a business-to-business (B2B) event organizer. The Company provides products and services to a range of specialist professional and commercial communities. The Company operates through two segments, including Events, which organizes tradeshows and other live in person events that enable businesses to do business, transact, learn and network as part of a professional or commercial community, and Other Marketing Services, which includes Marketing Services-Online and Marketing Services-Print and offers a range of sector specific digital and print products, such as community Websites, digital directories and print publications.

Receive News & Ratings for UBM Plc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UBM Plc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.