U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (USPH) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday. The firm presently has a $79.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 8.89% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. operates outpatient physical and occupational therapy clinics which provide post-operative care and treatment for a variety of orthopedic-related disorders and sports-related injuries. “

Several other research firms have also weighed in on USPH. Jefferies Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $63.00 price objective (up previously from $60.00) on shares of U.S. Physical Therapy in a research note on Monday, December 5th. JMP Securities reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of U.S. Physical Therapy in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Barrington Research upgraded shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $61.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th.

Shares of U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) traded up 0.21% during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $72.70. 3,998 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The company has a market cap of $910.28 million, a PE ratio of 37.67 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $67.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.61. U.S. Physical Therapy has a 52-week low of $45.62 and a 52-week high of $73.05.

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. The company earned $88.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.94 million. U.S. Physical Therapy had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 11.54%. The business’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that U.S. Physical Therapy will post $1.93 EPS for the current year.

In other U.S. Physical Therapy news, Director Edward L. Kuntz sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.40, for a total transaction of $171,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Lawrance W. Mcafee sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.55, for a total transaction of $125,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in U.S. Physical Therapy by 13.7% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 1,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in U.S. Physical Therapy by 115.3% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 911 shares in the last quarter. Acrospire Investment Management LLC increased its position in U.S. Physical Therapy by 28.0% in the third quarter. Acrospire Investment Management LLC now owns 1,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in U.S. Physical Therapy during the second quarter worth about $147,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in U.S. Physical Therapy during the third quarter worth about $154,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates outpatient physical therapy clinics that provide pre-and post-operative care, and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers and neurological-related injuries.

