U.S. Bancorp (USB) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-nine brokerages that are currently covering the firm. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $47.38.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Saturday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $46.00 price target (down previously from $47.00) on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Finally, lifted their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 23rd.

Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) traded up 0.9290% during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $51.4435. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,890,618 shares. The stock has a market cap of $87.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.9268 and a beta of 0.84. U.S. Bancorp has a one year low of $37.07 and a one year high of $52.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $50.91 and a 200-day moving average of $44.79.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84. The business had revenue of $5.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.35 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.92% and a net margin of 26.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post $3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 28th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.68%.

In other U.S. Bancorp news, Vice Chairman John R. Elmore sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.83, for a total value of $1,753,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 113,723 shares in the company, valued at $4,984,479.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jennie P. Carlson sold 45,365 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.06, for a total transaction of $1,998,781.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 81,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,601,288.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 96,577,846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,894,984,000 after buying an additional 1,236,893 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 0.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. now owns 42,512,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,823,368,000 after buying an additional 230,566 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 19.6% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 34,933,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,408,860,000 after buying an additional 5,736,183 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 3.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 21,411,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $918,337,000 after buying an additional 666,679 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 76.5% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 18,346,041 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $786,862,000 after buying an additional 7,952,199 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.22% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp is a multi-state financial services holding company. The Company’s banking subsidiary, U.S. Bank National Association, is engaged in the general banking business in domestic markets. It provides a range of financial services, including lending and depository services, cash management, capital markets, and trust and investment management services.

