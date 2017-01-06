Twitter, Inc. (TWTR) Research Coverage Started at Aegis

Aegis initiated coverage on shares of Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The firm issued a sell rating and a $14.00 price target on the social networking company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on TWTR. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a buy rating on shares of Twitter in a research report on Sunday, September 25th. Vetr upgraded shares of Twitter from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $24.69 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Jefferies Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Twitter in a research report on Sunday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Twitter from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a hold rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Twitter in a research report on Saturday, October 29th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-seven have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $18.31.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) opened at 17.09 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $18.04 and its 200 day moving average is $18.41. The firm’s market capitalization is $12.10 billion. Twitter has a 12 month low of $13.73 and a 12 month high of $25.25.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The social networking company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.28. Twitter had a negative net margin of 15.06% and a negative return on equity of 5.18%. The company had revenue of $616 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $606.40 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Twitter will post $0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Adam Messinger sold 52,187 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.58, for a total value of $917,447.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert Kaiden sold 3,988 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.19, for a total value of $72,541.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 10.79% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TWTR. Apriem Advisors increased its stake in Twitter by 4.5% in the third quarter. Apriem Advisors now owns 4,650 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in Twitter by 24.1% in the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,890 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Twitter by 204.4% in the second quarter. Mizuho Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 7,618 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 5,115 shares during the last quarter. Edmond de Rothschild Europe bought a new stake in Twitter during the third quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Finally, Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management bought a new stake in Twitter during the second quarter valued at approximately $152,000. 44.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Twitter, Inc (Twitter) offers products and services for users, advertisers, developers and platform and data partners. The Company’s service is live-live commentary, live connections, live conversations. Its products and services for users include Twitter, and Periscope and Vine. Its Twitter is a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time.

