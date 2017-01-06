Trillium Asset Management LLC Reduces Position in Umpqua Holdings Corporation (UMPQ)

Trillium Asset Management LLC cut its position in Umpqua Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:UMPQ) by 2.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 479,903 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,150 shares during the period. Trillium Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Umpqua Holdings Corporation were worth $7,222,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of UMPQ. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Umpqua Holdings Corporation by 5.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,537,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,842,000 after buying an additional 798,146 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors raised its position in Umpqua Holdings Corporation by 2.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 11,136,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,279,000 after buying an additional 304,479 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Umpqua Holdings Corporation by 2.2% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,346,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,590,000 after buying an additional 199,763 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in Umpqua Holdings Corporation by 1.6% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,875,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,369,000 after buying an additional 75,320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in Umpqua Holdings Corporation by 113.5% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,569,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,220,000 after buying an additional 1,897,204 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Umpqua Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:UMPQ) traded down 0.90% during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $18.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,152,641 shares. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $18.57 and its 200 day moving average is $16.30. Umpqua Holdings Corporation has a one year low of $13.46 and a one year high of $19.30. The firm has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a PE ratio of 18.29 and a beta of 1.04.

Umpqua Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:UMPQ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.02. Umpqua Holdings Corporation had a return on equity of 6.93% and a net margin of 19.06%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Umpqua Holdings Corporation will post $1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 28th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%. Umpqua Holdings Corporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.54%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Trillium Asset Management LLC Reduces Position in Umpqua Holdings Corporation (UMPQ)” was first reported by The Vista Voice and is owned by of The Vista Voice. If you are accessing this report on another site, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US and international trademark and copyright laws. The original version of this report can be viewed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/06/trillium-asset-management-llc-reduces-position-in-umpqua-holdings-corporation-umpq/1142633.html.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Umpqua Holdings Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.06.

About Umpqua Holdings Corporation

Umpqua Holdings Corporation is a financial holding company. The Company’s principal operating subsidiaries include Umpqua Bank (the Bank) and Umpqua Investments, Inc (Umpqua Investments). It operates through two segments: Community Banking and Home Lending. The Community Banking segment’s principal business focus is the offering of loan and deposit products to business and retail customers in its primary market areas.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UMPQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Umpqua Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:UMPQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Umpqua Holdings Corporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Umpqua Holdings Corporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.