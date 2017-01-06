Trillium Asset Management LLC Purchases 80 Shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (TRV)

Trillium Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) by 0.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,642 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Trillium Asset Management LLC’s holdings in The Travelers Companies were worth $4,656,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in The Travelers Companies by 0.5% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 596,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,288,000 after buying an additional 3,145 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in The Travelers Companies during the third quarter worth $2,131,000. Hermes Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in The Travelers Companies by 13.9% in the third quarter. Hermes Investment Management Ltd. now owns 647,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,199,000 after buying an additional 78,929 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in The Travelers Companies by 5.1% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 154,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,333,000 after buying an additional 7,464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ngam Advisors L.P. boosted its position in The Travelers Companies by 0.3% in the second quarter. Ngam Advisors L.P. now owns 208,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,847,000 after buying an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.54% of the company’s stock.

The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) traded down 0.05% during trading on Friday, hitting $118.27. The stock had a trading volume of 1,532,295 shares. The company has a market cap of $33.60 billion, a PE ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50 day moving average is $118.33 and its 200-day moving average is $115.63. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.23 and a 12 month high of $123.09.

The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The company reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.13. The Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 12.11% and a net margin of 10.84%. The business earned $6.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.93 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post $9.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th were paid a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 7th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is presently 27.29%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on TRV shares. Citigroup Inc. raised The Travelers Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $119.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Barclays PLC reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $109.00 price objective (up from $105.00) on shares of The Travelers Companies in a research report on Saturday, October 1st. Credit Suisse Group set a $111.00 price objective on The Travelers Companies and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. BMO Capital Markets raised The Travelers Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, William Blair cut The Travelers Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $118.15.

In related news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.75, for a total transaction of $113,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 229,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,077,642.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Philip T. Ruegger III bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $107.19 per share, with a total value of $214,380.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 22,443 shares in the company, valued at $2,405,665.17. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About The Travelers Companies

The Travelers Companies, Inc is a holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, is engaged in providing a range of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations and individuals. It operates through three segments: Business and International Insurance; Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

