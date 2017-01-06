Trillium Asset Management LLC Cuts Stake in Time Warner Inc. (TWX)

Trillium Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in Time Warner Inc. (NYSE:TWX) by 1.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 66,780 shares of the media conglomerate’s stock after selling 986 shares during the period. Trillium Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Time Warner were worth $5,316,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Time Warner by 0.5% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 8,285 shares of the media conglomerate’s stock valued at $609,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its position in shares of Time Warner by 11.3% in the second quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 22,921 shares of the media conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,686,000 after buying an additional 2,334 shares during the period. Harvey Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Time Warner by 3.2% in the second quarter. Harvey Capital Management Inc. now owns 116,900 shares of the media conglomerate’s stock valued at $8,596,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares during the period. S&CO Inc. bought a new position in shares of Time Warner during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,139,000. Finally, Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd. raised its position in shares of Time Warner by 3,072.6% in the second quarter. Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd. now owns 45,431 shares of the media conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,340,000 after buying an additional 43,999 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.12% of the company’s stock.

Time Warner Inc. (NYSE:TWX) traded down 0.36% during trading on Friday, hitting $94.75. 7,442,782 shares of the stock traded hands. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $94.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.03. The company has a market cap of $73.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.85 and a beta of 1.07. Time Warner Inc. has a 12 month low of $55.53 and a 12 month high of $97.21.

Time Warner (NYSE:TWX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The media conglomerate reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.46. The business earned $7.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.92 billion. Time Warner had a return on equity of 18.95% and a net margin of 15.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.25 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Time Warner Inc. will post $5.80 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th were paid a $0.4025 dividend. This represents a $1.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 28th. Time Warner’s payout ratio is presently 28.60%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Time Warner in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Vetr upgraded shares of Time Warner from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $83.96 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Albert Fried & Company reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Time Warner in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Time Warner in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Wedbush downgraded shares of Time Warner from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Time Warner currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.58.

Time Warner Company Profile

Time Warner Inc is a media and entertainment company. The Company operates through three segments: Turner, which consists of cable networks and digital media properties; Home Box Office, which consists of domestic premium pay television and streaming services, and international premium pay, basic tier television services and streaming services, and Warner Bros., which consists of television, feature film, home video and videogame production and distribution.

