TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (TCON) Given “Buy” Rating at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCON) in a report published on Thursday. They currently have a $14.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on TCON. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Group started coverage on shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. They issued a buy rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $11.13.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON) traded up 4.81% during trading on Thursday, reaching $5.45. 20,373 shares of the company were exchanged. The firm’s market capitalization is $71.20 million. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.61. TRACON Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $4.00 and a 12 month high of $9.14.

In related news, major shareholder Peter W. Sonsini purchased 869,565 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.75 per share, for a total transaction of $4,999,998.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TCON. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $144,000. ClariVest Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 56.9% in the second quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 56,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 20,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 190,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $835,000 after buying an additional 3,118 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.21% of the company’s stock.

About TRACON Pharmaceuticals

TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for cancer, wet age-related macular degeneration (wet AMD) and fibrotic diseases. The Company’s research focuses on antibodies that bind to the endoglin receptor, which is essential to angiogenesis (the process of new blood vessel formation) and a contributor to fibrosis (tissue scarring).

