TPC Group Inc (TPCG) Bonds Rise 2.1% During Trading

An issue of TPC Group Inc (NASDAQ:TPCG) bonds rose 2.1% as a percentage of their face value during trading on Friday. The high-yield debt issue has a 8.75% coupon and is set to mature on December 15, 2020. The bonds in the issue are now trading at $90.75. Price moves in a company’s bonds in credit markets often anticipate parallel moves in its share price.

TPC Group Company Profile

TPC Group Inc (TPCGI) is a producer of products derived from petrochemical raw materials, such as four-carbon (C4) hydrocarbons. The Company’s products are sold to producers of a range of performance, specialty and intermediate products, including synthetic rubber, fuels, lubricant additives, plastics and surfactants.

