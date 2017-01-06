Towerview Llc Sells 2,762 Shares of Saga Communications, Inc. (SGA) Stock

Saga Communications, Inc. (NYSEMKT:SGA) major shareholder Towerview Llc sold 2,762 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.79, for a total value of $140,281.98. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,211,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,531,018.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Towerview Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 29th, Towerview Llc sold 1,172 shares of Saga Communications stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.12, for a total value of $59,912.64.

On Tuesday, December 27th, Towerview Llc sold 4,638 shares of Saga Communications stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.13, for a total value of $237,140.94.

On Thursday, December 22nd, Towerview Llc sold 22,415 shares of Saga Communications stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.08, for a total value of $1,144,958.20.

On Tuesday, December 20th, Towerview Llc sold 20,108 shares of Saga Communications stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.83, for a total value of $1,022,089.64.

On Friday, December 16th, Towerview Llc sold 5,351 shares of Saga Communications stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.29, for a total value of $269,101.79.

On Thursday, December 15th, Towerview Llc sold 5,661 shares of Saga Communications stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.73, for a total value of $281,521.53.

On Tuesday, December 13th, Towerview Llc sold 1,586 shares of Saga Communications stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.36, for a total value of $78,284.96.

On Friday, December 9th, Towerview Llc sold 249 shares of Saga Communications stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.30, for a total value of $12,275.70.

On Thursday, December 8th, Towerview Llc sold 2,153 shares of Saga Communications stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.16, for a total value of $105,841.48.

On Tuesday, December 6th, Towerview Llc sold 3,587 shares of Saga Communications stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.87, for a total value of $175,296.69.

Shares of Saga Communications, Inc. (NYSEMKT:SGA) opened at 50.95 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $298.57 million, a P/E ratio of 17.68 and a beta of 1.55. Saga Communications, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.77 and a 12 month high of $51.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $49.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.10.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, December 5th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 1st. Saga Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.00%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SGA. Societe Generale acquired a new stake in shares of Saga Communications during the second quarter valued at about $197,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Saga Communications by 94.2% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 2,413 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Saga Communications by 5.2% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 25,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after buying an additional 1,263 shares during the period. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in shares of Saga Communications by 4.5% in the second quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 122,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,853,000 after buying an additional 5,312 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Saga Communications by 12.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Advisors LLC now owns 2,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the period.

About Saga Communications

Saga Communications, Inc is a broadcast company primarily engaged in acquiring, developing and operating broadcast properties. The Company owns and/or operates over four television stations and over five low-power television stations serving approximately two markets, and over 67 frequency modulation (FM) and 32 amplitude modulation (AM) radio stations serving approximately 20 markets, including Bellingham, Washington; Columbus, Ohio; Norfolk, Virginia; Milwaukee, Wisconsin; Manchester, New Hampshire; Des Moines, Iowa, and Joplin, Missouri.

