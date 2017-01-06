Total System Services, Inc. (TSS) Lifted to “Overweight” at Stephens

Stephens upgraded shares of Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on TSS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Total System Services from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 28th. Nomura reiterated a buy rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of Total System Services in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Citigroup Inc. decreased their target price on Total System Services from $63.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) upgraded Total System Services from a sell rating to a neutral rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, KeyCorp reiterated an overweight rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of Total System Services in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $54.75.

Shares of Total System Services (NYSE:TSS) opened at 52.48 on Tuesday. Total System Services has a one year low of $37.47 and a one year high of $56.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $49.97 and its 200-day moving average is $49.86. The company has a market cap of $9.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.45 and a beta of 1.03.

Total System Services (NYSE:TSS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71. The business earned $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. Total System Services had a return on equity of 23.57% and a net margin of 9.67%. Total System Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Total System Services will post $2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This news story was published by The Vista Voice and is the sole property of of The Vista Voice. If you are accessing this news story on another site, it was stolen and republished in violation of United States & international copyright law. The original version of this news story can be read at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/06/total-system-services-inc-tss-lifted-to-overweight-at-stephens/1141653.html.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 13th. Total System Services’s payout ratio is 22.47%.

In other news, Director Philip W. Tomlinson sold 94,317 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.53, for a total transaction of $4,577,204.01. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 197,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,607,289.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider William A. Pruett sold 57,905 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.34, for a total value of $2,857,032.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. IBM Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Total System Services by 0.8% in the second quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 16,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $892,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Total System Services by 2.1% in the second quarter. Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc. now owns 74,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,938,000 after buying an additional 1,540 shares during the last quarter. Kanaly Trust Co raised its position in shares of Total System Services by 66.7% in the second quarter. Kanaly Trust Co now owns 2,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 960 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Total System Services during the second quarter worth $159,000. Finally, Oakbrook Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Total System Services by 8.6% in the second quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC now owns 19,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,037,000 after buying an additional 1,550 shares during the last quarter. 72.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Total System Services Company Profile

Total System Services, Inc (TSYS) is a payment solutions provider that provides services to financial and nonfinancial institutions. The Company’s segments include North America Services, Merchant Services, NetSpend and International Services. The Company also provides processing services, acquiring solutions, related systems and integrated support services to merchant acquirers and merchants.

Receive News & Ratings for Total System Services Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Total System Services Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.