Torchmark Corporation (TMK) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Torchmark Corporation (NYSE:TMK) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are covering the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $61.00.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TMK. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Torchmark Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 28th. Bank of America Corporation lowered shares of Torchmark Corporation from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Torchmark Corporation in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Torchmark Corporation in a report on Friday, October 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of Torchmark Corporation (NYSE:TMK) traded up 0.73% during trading on Friday, hitting $74.73. 120,781 shares of the stock were exchanged. Torchmark Corporation has a 52 week low of $48.47 and a 52 week high of $75.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.85 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $72.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.53.

Torchmark Corporation (NYSE:TMK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $990 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $964.48 million. Torchmark Corporation had a net margin of 14.05% and a return on equity of 11.77%. Torchmark Corporation’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Torchmark Corporation will post $4.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 4th. Torchmark Corporation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.56%.

In other Torchmark Corporation news, insider Larry M. Hutchison sold 37,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.27, for a total transaction of $2,372,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 519,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,849,657.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Robert Brian Mitchell sold 18,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.48, for a total transaction of $1,377,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Torchmark Corporation during the third quarter valued at $194,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Torchmark Corporation during the third quarter valued at approximately $299,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Torchmark Corporation by 1.9% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $806,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in Torchmark Corporation by 17.8% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 198,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,664,000 after buying an additional 29,932 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Torchmark Corporation during the third quarter valued at approximately $542,000. 72.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Torchmark Corporation Company Profile

Torchmark Corporation is an insurance holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of life and health insurance products and annuities to a broad base of customers. The Company’s segments include life insurance, health insurance, annuities and investment. The life insurance segment offers whole-life insurance and term life insurance.

