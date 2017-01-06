Torchmark Corporation (TMK) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Torchmark Corporation (NYSE:TMK) from a sell rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday. The brokerage currently has $82.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Higher administrative expenses, pension costs and investments in IT systems will likely be a drag on Torchmark’s earnings in the near term. Nonetheless, niche market focus, steady capital deployment and strong operating fundamentals should drive long-term growth. Torchmark estimates life and health sales growth in distribution channels. Also, a strong capital position and robust capital management are key positives. It expects 2016 life-underwriting margin to increase about 1% over 2015 while for health the same is estimated to grow about 2%. Concurrently, Torchmark expects net operating income between $4.43 per share and $4.49 per share in 2016 and between $4.55 and $4.85 in 2017. Also, shares of Torchmark have significantly outperformed the Zacks categorized Life Insurance industry, in the last three months.”

Several other research analysts also recently commented on TMK. Wells Fargo & Company restated an underperform rating on shares of Torchmark Corporation in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Torchmark Corporation in a research report on Friday, October 7th. They set a neutral rating and a $68.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America Corporation downgraded Torchmark Corporation from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $61.00.

Torchmark Corporation (NYSE:TMK) opened at 74.19 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $72.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.53. The firm has a market cap of $8.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.73 and a beta of 0.99. Torchmark Corporation has a 1-year low of $48.47 and a 1-year high of $75.07.

Torchmark Corporation (NYSE:TMK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.03. Torchmark Corporation had a return on equity of 11.77% and a net margin of 14.05%. The business earned $990 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $964.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Torchmark Corporation will post $4.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 4th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Torchmark Corporation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.56%.

In other news, insider John Henry Rogers, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of Torchmark Corporation stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.99, for a total value of $64,990.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,990. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Larry M. Hutchison sold 37,500 shares of Torchmark Corporation stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.27, for a total value of $2,372,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 519,198 shares in the company, valued at $32,849,657.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its stake in Torchmark Corporation by 0.3% in the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 3,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Torchmark Corporation by 0.3% in the second quarter. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC now owns 6,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after buying an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Veritable L.P. raised its stake in Torchmark Corporation by 0.8% in the second quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 4,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in Torchmark Corporation by 0.9% in the third quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 8,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $571,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SRB Corp raised its stake in Torchmark Corporation by 3.6% in the third quarter. SRB Corp now owns 2,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.22% of the company’s stock.

Torchmark Corporation Company Profile

Torchmark Corporation is an insurance holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of life and health insurance products and annuities to a broad base of customers. The Company’s segments include life insurance, health insurance, annuities and investment. The life insurance segment offers whole-life insurance and term life insurance.

