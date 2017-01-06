TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday.

According to Zacks, “TopBuild Corp. is the installer and distributor of insulation products to the construction industry primarily in the United States. The company also installs and distributes other building products, which consists of rain gutters, garage doors, fireplaces, shower enclosures, closet shelving and roofing. It offers insulation installation services. TopBuild Corp. TopBuild Corp. is headquartered in Daytona Beach, FL. “

A number of other research firms also recently commented on BLD. KeyCorp upgraded TopBuild Corp. from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Macquarie restated a “neutral” rating on shares of TopBuild Corp. in a report on Wednesday, December 21st.

TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD) traded down 1.91% on Friday, hitting $37.01. 118,607 shares of the stock were exchanged. TopBuild Corp. has a one year low of $23.02 and a one year high of $39.51. The company has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.69 and a beta of 0.54. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $37.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.96.

TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.04. TopBuild Corp. had a return on equity of 7.67% and a net margin of 6.44%. The firm had revenue of $453 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.38 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that TopBuild Corp. will post $1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “TopBuild Corp. (BLD) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research” was first reported by The Vista Voice and is the sole property of of The Vista Voice. If you are reading this piece of content on another domain, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US and international trademark and copyright laws. The correct version of this piece of content can be accessed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/06/topbuild-corp-bld-lowered-to-hold-at-zacks-investment-research/1142711.html.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of TopBuild Corp. by 55.5% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,282,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,442,000 after buying an additional 457,922 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of TopBuild Corp. by 13.9% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after buying an additional 638 shares during the period. Nationwide Fund Advisors increased its position in shares of TopBuild Corp. by 162.6% in the second quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 44,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,619,000 after buying an additional 27,694 shares during the period. GMT Capital Corp increased its position in shares of TopBuild Corp. by 36.4% in the second quarter. GMT Capital Corp now owns 719,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,050,000 after buying an additional 192,000 shares during the period. Finally, Oxford Asset Management increased its position in shares of TopBuild Corp. by 15.9% in the second quarter. Oxford Asset Management now owns 280,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,144,000 after buying an additional 38,411 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.92% of the company’s stock.

About TopBuild Corp.

TopBuild Corp. installs and distributes insulation products to the United States construction industry. The Company operates through two segments: Installation (TruTeam) and Distribution (Service Partners). The Company’s Installation segment principally includes the sales and installation of insulation and other building products.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TopBuild Corp. (BLD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for TopBuild Corp. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TopBuild Corp. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.