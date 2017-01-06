Top Image Systems, Ltd. (TISA) Given Buy Rating at Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity reissued their buy rating on shares of Top Image Systems, Ltd. (NASDAQ:TISA) in a report issued on Thursday morning. Canaccord Genuity currently has a $3.50 price objective on the stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on TISA. Benchmark Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Top Image Systems from $2.50 to $2.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. TheStreet lowered shares of Top Image Systems from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $2.63.

Top Image Systems (NASDAQ:TISA) traded up 0.63% during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $1.59. 9,300 shares of the stock were exchanged. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.43 and a 200 day moving average of $1.80. Top Image Systems has a 12-month low of $1.17 and a 12-month high of $3.03. The firm’s market cap is $28.51 million.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Top Image Systems stock. WealthTrust Axiom LLC purchased a new position in Top Image Systems, Ltd. (NASDAQ:TISA) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 53,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,000. WealthTrust Axiom LLC owned about 0.30% of Top Image Systems at the end of the most recent quarter. 8.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Top Image Systems

Top Image Systems Ltd. (TIS) is a developer and marketer of intelligent content capture and workflow automation solutions for managing and validating incoming content in any format from any source. The Company’s solutions deliver digital content to the people and applications that drive an enterprise by using advanced network, mobile and cloud technologies.

