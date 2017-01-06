Tiptree Financial Inc. (TIPT) Insider Acquires $30,331.00 in Stock

Tiptree Financial Inc. (NASDAQ:TIPT) insider Michael Gene Barnes acquired 4,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.19 per share, for a total transaction of $30,331.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,807,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,570,783.39. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Michael Gene Barnes also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 4th, Michael Gene Barnes acquired 4,212 shares of Tiptree Financial stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.31 per share, for a total transaction of $26,577.72.

On Wednesday, December 28th, Michael Gene Barnes acquired 3,200 shares of Tiptree Financial stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.36 per share, for a total transaction of $20,352.00.

On Thursday, December 22nd, Michael Gene Barnes acquired 1,100 shares of Tiptree Financial stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.50 per share, for a total transaction of $7,150.00.

On Thursday, December 8th, Michael Gene Barnes acquired 100 shares of Tiptree Financial stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.50 per share, for a total transaction of $650.00.

On Tuesday, December 6th, Michael Gene Barnes bought 18 shares of Tiptree Financial stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.50 per share, for a total transaction of $117.00.

On Monday, December 5th, Michael Gene Barnes bought 5,000 shares of Tiptree Financial stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.46 per share, for a total transaction of $32,300.00.

On Thursday, December 1st, Michael Gene Barnes bought 5,000 shares of Tiptree Financial stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.49 per share, for a total transaction of $32,450.00.

On Tuesday, November 29th, Michael Gene Barnes bought 2,170 shares of Tiptree Financial stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.48 per share, for a total transaction of $14,061.60.

On Friday, November 25th, Michael Gene Barnes bought 2,102 shares of Tiptree Financial stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.47 per share, for a total transaction of $13,599.94.

On Tuesday, November 22nd, Michael Gene Barnes bought 2,500 shares of Tiptree Financial stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.44 per share, for a total transaction of $16,100.00.

Tiptree Financial Inc. (NASDAQ:TIPT) opened at 6.35 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.54 and a 200-day moving average of $5.82. Tiptree Financial Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.74 and a 52-week high of $7.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $180.07 million, a P/E ratio of 15.76 and a beta of -0.21.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This news story was first published by The Vista Voice and is the sole property of of The Vista Voice. If you are viewing this news story on another site, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright and trademark legislation. The correct version of this news story can be viewed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/06/tiptree-financial-inc-tipt-insider-acquires-30331-00-in-stock/1141946.html.

About Tiptree Financial

Tiptree Financial Inc is a diversified holding company, which is engaged through its consolidated subsidiaries in a number of businesses and is an acquirer of businesses. The Company acquires and manages controlling interests of operating businesses. The Company has five segments: insurance and insurance services, specialty finance, real estate, asset management, and corporate and other.

