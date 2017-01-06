Tiptree Financial Inc. (TIPT) CFO Sandra Bell Sells 3,500 Shares

Tiptree Financial Inc. (NASDAQ:TIPT) CFO Sandra Bell sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.10, for a total value of $21,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 47,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $290,280.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Sandra Bell also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 1st, Sandra Bell sold 3,500 shares of Tiptree Financial stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.44, for a total value of $22,540.00.

On Wednesday, November 16th, Sandra Bell sold 2,500 shares of Tiptree Financial stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.35, for a total value of $15,875.00.

On Tuesday, November 1st, Sandra Bell sold 1,000 shares of Tiptree Financial stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.75, for a total value of $5,750.00.

Tiptree Financial Inc. (NASDAQ:TIPT) remained flat at $6.35 during trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 266 shares. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.82. Tiptree Financial Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.74 and a 1-year high of $7.15. The stock has a market cap of $180.07 million, a PE ratio of 15.76 and a beta of -0.21.

About Tiptree Financial

Tiptree Financial Inc is a diversified holding company, which is engaged through its consolidated subsidiaries in a number of businesses and is an acquirer of businesses. The Company acquires and manages controlling interests of operating businesses. The Company has five segments: insurance and insurance services, specialty finance, real estate, asset management, and corporate and other.

