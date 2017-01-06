Tiffany & Co. Forecasted to Earn Q4 2017 Earnings of $1.44 Per Share (TIF)

Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) – Equities research analysts at William Blair boosted their Q4 2017 earnings estimates for Tiffany & Co. in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. William Blair analyst A. Noblin now anticipates that the brokerage will post earnings of $1.44 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.38.
Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 29th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.09. Tiffany & Co. had a return on equity of 15.97% and a net margin of 11.33%. The firm earned $949.30 million during the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis.
Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Cowen and Company raised Tiffany & Co. from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $74.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. Jefferies Group raised their target price on Tiffany & Co. from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. assumed coverage on Tiffany & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $71.00 target price (up from $65.00) on shares of Tiffany & Co. in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on Tiffany & Co. in a research report on Friday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Tiffany & Co. presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.34.
Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) traded up 0.43% on Friday, reaching $77.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 916,329 shares. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $80.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.22. Tiffany & Co. has a 52-week low of $56.99 and a 52-week high of $85.44. The stock has a market cap of $9.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.60 and a beta of 1.82.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Welch Group LLC bought a new stake in Tiffany & Co. during the third quarter worth approximately $111,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in Tiffany & Co. by 13.6% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Tiffany & Co. by 9.9% in the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Tiffany & Co. by 6,690.6% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 2,141 shares during the period. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. boosted its stake in Tiffany & Co. by 397.9% in the second quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 2,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 2,121 shares during the period. 87.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
In other news, insider Gross Victoria Berger sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $935,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 53,046 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,508,910. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 16th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. Tiffany & Co.’s payout ratio is presently 50.42%.
About Tiffany & Co.
Tiffany & Co is a holding company that operates through its subsidiary companies. The Company’s principal subsidiary, Tiffany and Company (Tiffany), is a jeweler and specialty retailer. Through its subsidiaries, the Company designs and manufactures products and operates TIFFANY & CO. retail stores. The Company’s segments include Americas, Asia-Pacific, Japan, Europe and Other.
Receive News & Ratings for Tiffany & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tiffany & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.