Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) – Equities research analysts at William Blair boosted their Q4 2017 earnings estimates for Tiffany & Co. in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. William Blair analyst A. Noblin now anticipates that the brokerage will post earnings of $1.44 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.38.

Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 29th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.09. Tiffany & Co. had a return on equity of 15.97% and a net margin of 11.33%. The firm earned $949.30 million during the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This article was first published by The Vista Voice and is the sole property of of The Vista Voice. If you are reading this article on another website, it was stolen and republished in violation of United States & international copyright laws. The correct version of this article can be viewed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/06/tiffany-co-forecasted-to-earn-q4-2017-earnings-of-1-44-per-share-tif/1142575.html.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Cowen and Company raised Tiffany & Co. from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $74.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. Jefferies Group raised their target price on Tiffany & Co. from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. assumed coverage on Tiffany & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $71.00 target price (up from $65.00) on shares of Tiffany & Co. in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on Tiffany & Co. in a research report on Friday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Tiffany & Co. presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.34.

Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) traded up 0.43% on Friday, reaching $77.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 916,329 shares. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $80.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.22. Tiffany & Co. has a 52-week low of $56.99 and a 52-week high of $85.44. The stock has a market cap of $9.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.60 and a beta of 1.82.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Welch Group LLC bought a new stake in Tiffany & Co. during the third quarter worth approximately $111,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in Tiffany & Co. by 13.6% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Tiffany & Co. by 9.9% in the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Tiffany & Co. by 6,690.6% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 2,141 shares during the period. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. boosted its stake in Tiffany & Co. by 397.9% in the second quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 2,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 2,121 shares during the period. 87.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Gross Victoria Berger sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $935,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 53,046 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,508,910. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 16th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. Tiffany & Co.’s payout ratio is presently 50.42%.

About Tiffany & Co.

Tiffany & Co is a holding company that operates through its subsidiary companies. The Company’s principal subsidiary, Tiffany and Company (Tiffany), is a jeweler and specialty retailer. Through its subsidiaries, the Company designs and manufactures products and operates TIFFANY & CO. retail stores. The Company’s segments include Americas, Asia-Pacific, Japan, Europe and Other.

