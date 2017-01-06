TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC Has $18,864,000 Position in Watsco, Inc. (WSO)

TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) by 17.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 133,880 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,482 shares during the period. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Watsco were worth $18,864,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Watsco by 2.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,834,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,100,000 after buying an additional 48,234 shares during the period. BlackRock Fund Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Watsco by 0.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 1,058,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,149,000 after buying an additional 8,141 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Watsco by 0.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 698,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,217,000 after buying an additional 4,722 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its stake in shares of Watsco by 1.8% in the third quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 636,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,651,000 after buying an additional 11,450 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of Watsco by 5.4% in the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 535,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,303,000 after buying an additional 27,337 shares during the period. 66.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) traded down 0.05% on Friday, hitting $148.71. The stock had a trading volume of 54,668 shares. Watsco, Inc. has a 1-year low of $106.58 and a 1-year high of $159.55. The company has a market capitalization of $4.85 billion, a PE ratio of 29.32 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $150.34 and a 200 day moving average of $143.66.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.14. Watsco had a return on equity of 13.79% and a net margin of 4.10%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.64 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Watsco, Inc. will post $5.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 12th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. Watsco’s payout ratio is currently 83.00%.

WSO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Longbow Research upgraded Watsco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Stephens cut Watsco from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Watsco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Watsco from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $160.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $143.64.

Watsco Company Profile

Watsco, Inc (Watsco) is a distributor of air conditioning, heating and refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies (HVAC/R). The Company operates in the HVAC/R distribution industry in North America. The Company operates at approximately 570 locations in over 40 United States’ states, Canada, Mexico and Puerto Rico.

