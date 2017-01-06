Thomas Story & Son LLC Has $4,312,000 Position in Fastenal Company (FAST)

Thomas Story & Son LLC maintained its stake in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 103,219 shares of the company’s stock at the end of the third quarter. Fastenal Company accounts for about 2.6% of Thomas Story & Son LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Thomas Story & Son LLC’s holdings in Fastenal Company were worth $4,312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its stake in shares of Fastenal Company by 0.7% in the second quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 147,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,537,000 after buying an additional 1,080 shares in the last quarter. Conning Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fastenal Company by 5.1% in the second quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 6,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Genesee Valley Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Fastenal Company by 2.2% in the second quarter. Genesee Valley Trust Co. now owns 27,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after buying an additional 587 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of Fastenal Company by 90.6% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 23,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after buying an additional 11,197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HL Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Fastenal Company by 3.2% in the second quarter. HL Financial Services LLC now owns 1,683,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,744,000 after buying an additional 52,626 shares in the last quarter. 75.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) traded down 0.24% during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $46.51. The stock had a trading volume of 2,201,092 shares. Fastenal Company has a 12 month low of $35.10 and a 12 month high of $49.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $47.55 and its 200 day moving average is $43.37. The company has a market cap of $13.44 billion, a PE ratio of 27.07 and a beta of 1.04.

Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 11th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter. Fastenal Company had a net margin of 12.61% and a return on equity of 26.84%. The business’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Fastenal Company will post $1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Fastenal Company from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. KeyCorp raised Fastenal Company from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Fastenal Company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Argus lowered Fastenal Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Fastenal Company in a research report on Monday, November 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fastenal Company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.30.

In related news, insider Reyne K. Wisecup sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.98, for a total transaction of $2,449,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 60,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,938,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Leland J. Hein sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.40, for a total value of $94,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

About Fastenal Company

Fastenal Company is engaged in wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies. The Company distributes these supplies through a network of approximately 2,600 Company-owned stores. The Company sells industrial and construction supplies to end users (business-to-business), and also has a walk-in retail business.

