The Priceline Group Inc. (PCLN) Shares Bought by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in The Priceline Group Inc. (NASDAQ:PCLN) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,962 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Priceline Group were worth $5,830,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in The Priceline Group by 1.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,994,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,737,965,000 after buying an additional 51,477 shares during the period. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. boosted its position in The Priceline Group by 1.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. now owns 1,299,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,912,859,000 after buying an additional 13,257 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its position in The Priceline Group by 38.0% in the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,235,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,542,830,000 after buying an additional 340,386 shares during the period. Lone Pine Capital LLC boosted its position in The Priceline Group by 41.6% in the second quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 1,120,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,399,165,000 after buying an additional 329,121 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Group LTD boosted its position in The Priceline Group by 1.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Group LTD now owns 405,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,800,000 after buying an additional 5,337 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Priceline Group Inc. (NASDAQ:PCLN) traded up 1.12% during trading on Friday, hitting $1520.57. 473,400 shares of the stock were exchanged. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1,506.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,433.77. The Priceline Group Inc. has a one year low of $954.02 and a one year high of $1,600.93. The company has a market cap of $75.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.81 and a beta of 1.65.

The Priceline Group (NASDAQ:PCLN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $31.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $29.88 by $1.30. The Priceline Group had a net margin of 18.91% and a return on equity of 34.70%. The company earned $3.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $25.35 EPS. The Priceline Group’s revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that The Priceline Group Inc. will post $64.62 EPS for the current year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “The Priceline Group Inc. (PCLN) Shares Bought by Profund Advisors LLC” was originally published by The Vista Voice and is owned by of The Vista Voice. If you are reading this news story on another publication, it was stolen and reposted in violation of international copyright and trademark laws. The legal version of this news story can be read at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/06/the-priceline-group-inc-pcln-shares-bought-by-profund-advisors-llc/1142697.html.

PCLN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of The Priceline Group in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Vetr cut The Priceline Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,598.32 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut The Priceline Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. RBC Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1,750.00 price objective (up from $1,600.00) on shares of The Priceline Group in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on The Priceline Group from $1,600.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,642.28.

In related news, CEO Jeffery H. Boyd sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,472.08, for a total transaction of $4,416,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 85,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,917,306.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gillian Tans sold 130 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,520.00, for a total transaction of $197,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,201,920. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

The Priceline Group Company Profile

The Priceline Group Inc is a provider of travel and restaurant reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCLN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Priceline Group Inc. (NASDAQ:PCLN).

Receive News & Ratings for The Priceline Group Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Priceline Group Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.