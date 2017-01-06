The Medicines Company’s (MDCO) Positive Rating Reaffirmed at Jefferies Group

The Medicines Company (NASDAQ:MDCO)‘s stock had its “positive” rating restated by equities researchers at Jefferies Group in a research report issued on Friday. They currently have a $49.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 37.95% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on MDCO. Zacks Investment Research raised The Medicines Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 27th. HC Wainwright started coverage on The Medicines Company in a report on Monday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating on shares of The Medicines Company in a report on Friday, November 18th. J P Morgan Chase & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of The Medicines Company in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Leerink Swann reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of The Medicines Company in a report on Saturday, October 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.40.

The Medicines Company (NASDAQ:MDCO) opened at 35.52 on Friday. The Medicines Company has a 1-year low of $27.50 and a 1-year high of $41.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $35.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.37. The company’s market cap is $2.49 billion.

The Medicines Company (NASDAQ:MDCO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.30) by $0.66. The firm had revenue of $37.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.26 million. The Medicines Company had a negative return on equity of 35.07% and a negative net margin of 96.44%. The company’s revenue was down 34.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.82) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that The Medicines Company will post ($1.39) earnings per share for the current year.

In other The Medicines Company news, Director Fredric N. Eshelman acquired 621,720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $33.77 per share, for a total transaction of $20,995,484.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 641,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,650,149.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Christopher T. Cox acquired 105,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $33.20 per share, with a total value of $3,502,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,670 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,117,844. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of The Medicines Company by 3.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,423,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,388,000 after buying an additional 202,392 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. increased its position in shares of The Medicines Company by 1.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. now owns 1,700,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,186,000 after buying an additional 19,108 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of The Medicines Company by 0.9% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,462,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,179,000 after buying an additional 13,586 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of The Medicines Company by 83.9% in the third quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 1,020,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,519,000 after buying an additional 465,530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of The Medicines Company by 27.6% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 532,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,892,000 after buying an additional 115,218 shares during the last quarter.

About The Medicines Company

The Medicines Company is a global biopharmaceutical company. The Company’s marketed products include Angiomax (bivalirudin), Cleviprex (clevidipine) injectable emulsion, Ionsys (fentanyl iontophoretic transdermal system), Kengreal (cangrelor), Minocin (minocycline) for injection, and Orbactiv (oritavancin).

