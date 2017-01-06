The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (GT) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Monday morning. The brokerage currently has $35.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Goodyear has underperformed the Zacks-categorized Autos-Tires-Trucks industry over the last 3 months due to declining revenues and volatility in the U.S. commercial truck tire business. Economic weakness in Latin America and Brazil and adverse impact of foreign currency translation are other challenges. However, Goodyear regularly launches products and services to boost sales. Moreover, its capital allocation plan is expected to enhance shareholder value. Further, Goodyear is benefitting from lower raw material costs. The company has a mostly positive record of earnings surprises in recent quarters.”

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Group assumed coverage on The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. They set a buy rating and a $36.50 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank AG upgraded The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) restated a buy rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company in a report on Saturday, October 8th. Finally, raised their price target on The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Friday, September 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $34.72.

Shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) opened at 31.49 on Monday. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company has a 12-month low of $24.31 and a 12-month high of $33.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.31 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $31.34 and its 200 day moving average is $29.78.

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.01. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company had a return on equity of 24.47% and a net margin of 2.09%. The firm earned $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.97 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.99 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company will post $3.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (GT) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research” was originally posted by The Vista Voice and is the sole property of of The Vista Voice. If you are viewing this story on another domain, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. and international trademark & copyright law. The original version of this story can be viewed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/06/the-goodyear-tire-rubber-company-gt-upgraded-to-buy-at-zacks-investment-research/1141557.html.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company by 43.3% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 4,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 1,491 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company by 9.9% in the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 5,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company by 9.3% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. TradeLink Capital LLC boosted its position in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company by 4.6% in the second quarter. TradeLink Capital LLC now owns 7,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company by 4.2% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 8,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. 91.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company Company Profile

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company is engaged in developing, manufacturing, marketing and distributing tires for various applications. It also manufactures and markets rubber-related chemicals for various applications. The Company’s Americas business comprises businesses of North America and Latin America.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (GT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.