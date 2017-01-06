The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (GT) Stake Maintained by Gargoyle Investment Advisor L.L.C.

Gargoyle Investment Advisor L.L.C. held its position in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,866 shares of the company’s stock at the end of the third quarter. Gargoyle Investment Advisor L.L.C.’s holdings in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company were worth $2,289,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company by 43.3% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 4,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 1,491 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company by 9.9% in the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 5,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 479 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company by 9.3% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. Coastline Trust Co purchased a new stake in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company during the third quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Finally, MSI Financial Services Inc raised its stake in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company by 155.5% in the third quarter. MSI Financial Services Inc now owns 6,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 4,123 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.92% of the company’s stock.

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) traded up 1.11% during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $31.84. The stock had a trading volume of 2,152,417 shares. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $31.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.82. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company has a one year low of $24.31 and a one year high of $33.36. The company has a market cap of $8.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.60 and a beta of 1.33.

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.01. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company had a net margin of 2.09% and a return on equity of 24.47%. The business earned $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.97 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.99 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company will post $3.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WARNING: “The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (GT) Stake Maintained by Gargoyle Investment Advisor L.L.C.” was first reported by The Vista Voice and is the propert of of The Vista Voice. If you are viewing this piece of content on another publication, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of international copyright and trademark law. The legal version of this piece of content can be viewed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/06/the-goodyear-tire-rubber-company-gt-stake-maintained-by-gargoyle-investment-advisor-l-l-c/1142904.html.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. boosted their price objective on The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) restated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company in a report on Saturday, October 8th. Jefferies Group assumed coverage on The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.50 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $24.00 target price on The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.72.

About The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company is engaged in developing, manufacturing, marketing and distributing tires for various applications. It also manufactures and markets rubber-related chemicals for various applications. The Company’s Americas business comprises businesses of North America and Latin America.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT).

Receive News & Ratings for The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.