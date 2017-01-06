The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (CAKE) Stock Rating Lowered by Jefferies Group

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE) was downgraded by investment analysts at Jefferies Group from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. They presently have a $51.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Group’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 12.67% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Maxim Group lowered shares of The Cheesecake Factory from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of The Cheesecake Factory in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Argus raised shares of The Cheesecake Factory from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Cheesecake Factory from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised shares of The Cheesecake Factory from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $56.00 to $61.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The Cheesecake Factory presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.79.

The Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) opened at 58.40 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.65 and a beta of 0.20. The Cheesecake Factory has a 12-month low of $44.16 and a 12-month high of $64.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $60.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.49.

The Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.09. The Cheesecake Factory had a net margin of 6.11% and a return on equity of 22.76%. The firm earned $560 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $356.58 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Cheesecake Factory will post $2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other The Cheesecake Factory news, CFO Doug Benn sold 13,004 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.75, for a total transaction of $724,973.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 52,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,917,509. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Cheryl Slomann sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.13, for a total transaction of $57,130.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,089 shares in the company, valued at $690,644.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CAKE. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Cheesecake Factory by 77.3% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 955 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Cheesecake Factory by 66.1% in the second quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 1,090 shares during the period. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of The Cheesecake Factory during the third quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Bruderman Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Cheesecake Factory by 0.4% in the third quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC now owns 3,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the period. Finally, Wagner Bowman Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of The Cheesecake Factory by 0.8% in the second quarter. Wagner Bowman Management Corp now owns 4,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. 91.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Cheesecake Factory Company Profile

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated is engaged in the restaurant and bakery business. The Company operates approximately 200 Company-owned restaurants, including approximately 190 restaurants under The Cheesecake Factory mark and approximately 10 restaurants under the Grand Lux Cafe mark. The Company’s segments include The Cheesecake Factory restaurants, and other, which includes Grand Lux Cafe, RockSugar Pan Asian Kitchen, bakery and international licensing.

