The Bank of East Asia Ltd. (BKEAY) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Bank of East Asia Ltd. (NASDAQ:BKEAY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage currently has $4.25 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Bank E Asia has dedicated itself to service on behalf of the people of Hong Kong and customers in China and overseas. BEA is the largest independent local bank in Hong Kong. BEA offers a full range of wholesale and retail banking services covering corporate banking, personal banking, investment banking and China services. Products ranging from deposits, foreign currency savings, mortgage loans, consumer loans, credit cards, Cyberbanking, Mandatory Provident Fund services, trade finance, syndicated loans, remittances and foreign exchange margin trading. “

Shares of The Bank of East Asia (NASDAQ:BKEAY) opened at 3.91 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.03. The Bank of East Asia has a 1-year low of $2.59 and a 1-year high of $4.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.49 billion and a PE ratio of 22.09.

