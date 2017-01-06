The Advisory Board Company (ABCO) Expected to Earn FY2016 Earnings of $1.34 Per Share

The Advisory Board Company (NASDAQ:ABCO) – Research analysts at William Blair decreased their FY2016 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of The Advisory Board Company in a report issued on Wednesday. William Blair analyst R. Daniels now expects that the brokerage will post earnings of $1.34 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.38. William Blair currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for The Advisory Board Company’s FY2017 earnings at $1.40 EPS.
A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on ABCO. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of The Advisory Board Company from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $37.00 target price on shares of The Advisory Board Company and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Barclays PLC increased their target price on shares of The Advisory Board Company from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $49.00 target price (up previously from $45.00) on shares of The Advisory Board Company in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on shares of The Advisory Board Company to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.38.
Shares of The Advisory Board Company (NASDAQ:ABCO) opened at 34.15 on Thursday. The Advisory Board Company has a 12 month low of $18.87 and a 12 month high of $48.86. The company’s market cap is $1.37 billion. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $33.85 and its 200-day moving average is $38.70.
The Advisory Board Company (NASDAQ:ABCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.12. The Advisory Board Company had a negative net margin of 5.77% and a positive return on equity of 11.28%. The business had revenue of $200.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $203.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis.
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABCO. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in The Advisory Board Company during the third quarter valued at approximately $110,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in The Advisory Board Company by 16.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Japan Co. Ltd raised its stake in The Advisory Board Company by 102.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Japan Co. Ltd now owns 2,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 1,429 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in The Advisory Board Company by 111.7% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 1,809 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in The Advisory Board Company during the third quarter valued at approximately $182,000.
In related news, insider Hoose Mary Van sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.48, for a total transaction of $64,960.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 37,386 shares in the company, valued at $1,214,297.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Cormac F. Miller sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.15, for a total transaction of $32,362.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 18,237 shares in the company, valued at approximately $786,926.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.
About The Advisory Board Company
The Advisory Board Company is a provider of software and solutions to the healthcare and higher education industries. The Company’s healthcare programs address a range of clinical and business issues, including physician alignment and engagement, network management and growth strategy, value-based care and population health, revenue cycle, clinical operations and supply chain.
