The Advisory Board Company (ABCO) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Advisory Board Company (NASDAQ:ABCO) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning.

According to Zacks, “The Advisory Board Company provides best practices research and analysis to the health care industry, focusing on business strategy, operations and general management issues. The Company provides its best practices research and analysis through discrete annual programs to a membership of more than 2,000 hospitals, health systems, pharmaceutical and biotech companies, health care insurers, and medical device companies in the United States. Each program provides members with best practices research reports, executive education and other supporting research services. “

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. J P Morgan Chase & Co started coverage on The Advisory Board Company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. They issued a buy rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity set a $50.00 target price on The Advisory Board Company and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Credit Suisse Group restated a buy rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of The Advisory Board Company in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $37.00 price objective on The Advisory Board Company and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on The Advisory Board Company from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Advisory Board Company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $42.38.

The Advisory Board Company (NASDAQ:ABCO) opened at 34.15 on Tuesday. The Advisory Board Company has a 52-week low of $18.87 and a 52-week high of $48.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $33.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.70. The company’s market cap is $1.37 billion.

The Advisory Board Company (NASDAQ:ABCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.12. The Advisory Board Company had a positive return on equity of 11.28% and a negative net margin of 5.77%. The company had revenue of $200.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $203.35 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.33 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that The Advisory Board Company will post $1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “The Advisory Board Company (ABCO) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research” was first posted by The Vista Voice and is owned by of The Vista Voice. If you are accessing this report on another site, it was stolen and republished in violation of US and international copyright & trademark legislation. The original version of this report can be read at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/06/the-advisory-board-company-abco-cut-to-sell-at-zacks-investment-research/1141884.html.

In other The Advisory Board Company news, CEO Robert W. Musslewhite sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.89, for a total transaction of $241,395.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Hoose Mary Van sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.48, for a total value of $64,960.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 37,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,214,297.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ABCO. TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc. increased its stake in The Advisory Board Company by 298.4% in the second quarter. TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc. now owns 2,144,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,897,000 after buying an additional 1,606,256 shares in the last quarter. Janus Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of The Advisory Board Company by 146.3% in the second quarter. Janus Capital Management LLC now owns 1,744,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,739,000 after buying an additional 1,036,216 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of The Advisory Board Company by 1,192.7% in the second quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 614,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,740,000 after buying an additional 566,772 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of The Advisory Board Company by 366.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 622,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,044,000 after buying an additional 489,478 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of The Advisory Board Company by 1,301.6% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 518,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,183,000 after buying an additional 481,164 shares during the period.

About The Advisory Board Company

The Advisory Board Company is a provider of software and solutions to the healthcare and higher education industries. The Company’s healthcare programs address a range of clinical and business issues, including physician alignment and engagement, network management and growth strategy, value-based care and population health, revenue cycle, clinical operations and supply chain.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The Advisory Board Company (ABCO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for The Advisory Board Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Advisory Board Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.