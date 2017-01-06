Texas Permanent School Fund Sells 28,100 Shares of HP Inc. (HPQ)

Texas Permanent School Fund cut its position in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) by 5.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 526,892 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 28,100 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in HP were worth $8,183,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its stake in HP by 18.7% in the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 61,845 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $776,000 after buying an additional 9,743 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its stake in HP by 25.1% in the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 13,710 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 2,755 shares during the period. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC increased its stake in HP by 28.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC now owns 172,652 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $2,167,000 after buying an additional 38,395 shares during the period. Thompson Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in HP by 0.3% in the second quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 40,620 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $510,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc. increased its stake in HP by 6.3% in the second quarter. Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc. now owns 370,701 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $4,652,000 after buying an additional 21,915 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) traded down 0.46% on Friday, reaching $15.00. 8,110,772 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.47 and a beta of 1.54. HP Inc. has a one year low of $8.91 and a one year high of $16.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.37 and a 200 day moving average of $14.56.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 22nd. The computer maker reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36. HP had a net margin of 5.17% and a negative return on equity of 63.67%. The business earned $12.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that HP Inc. will post $1.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th were paid a $0.1327 dividend. This is a positive change from HP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 12th. This represents a $0.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.52%. HP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.32%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Texas Permanent School Fund Sells 28,100 Shares of HP Inc. (HPQ)” was first posted by The Vista Voice and is owned by of The Vista Voice. If you are accessing this article on another site, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international trademark & copyright legislation. The correct version of this article can be accessed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/06/texas-permanent-school-fund-sells-28100-shares-of-hp-inc-hpq/1142599.html.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. RBC Capital Markets restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of HP in a report on Friday, December 9th. Vetr downgraded shares of HP from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.76 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Jefferies Group downgraded shares of HP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Barclays PLC restated a “hold” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of HP in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted their target price on shares of HP from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 10th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. HP currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.64.

In other news, insider Kim M. Rivera sold 14,220 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.85, for a total value of $225,387.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Ron Coughlin sold 113,503 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.78, for a total transaction of $1,791,077.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 169,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,671,364.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About HP

HP Inc is a provider of personal computing and other access devices, imaging and printing products, and related technologies, solutions and services. The Company operates through three segments: Personal Systems, Printing and Corporate Investments. The Company’s Personal Systems segment provides commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin client PCs, tablets, retail point-of-sale (POS) systems, calculators and other related accessories, software, support and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HPQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ).

Receive News & Ratings for HP Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HP Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.