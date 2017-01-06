Texas Permanent School Fund Has $7,990,000 Stake in Waste Management, Inc. (WM)

Texas Permanent School Fund reduced its position in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 6.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 125,314 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,734 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $7,990,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WM. Hudock Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Waste Management by 0.6% in the second quarter. Hudock Capital Group LLC now owns 1,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Financial Architects Inc increased its position in shares of Waste Management by 0.8% in the second quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 2,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in shares of Waste Management by 0.3% in the third quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Brick & Kyle Associates increased its position in shares of Waste Management by 1.3% in the third quarter. Brick & Kyle Associates now owns 2,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investment House LLC increased its position in shares of Waste Management by 0.5% in the second quarter. Investment House LLC now owns 12,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $821,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. 72.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) traded down 0.57% during midday trading on Friday, hitting $70.19. 1,570,558 shares of the company traded hands. Waste Management, Inc. has a 12-month low of $50.36 and a 12-month high of $71.78. The company has a market cap of $31.02 billion, a PE ratio of 28.17 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $70.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.07.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.04. Waste Management had a net margin of 8.36% and a return on equity of 24.07%. The company earned $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. Waste Management’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post $2.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. Waste Management’s payout ratio is 65.34%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Texas Permanent School Fund Has $7,990,000 Stake in Waste Management, Inc. (WM)” was originally reported by The Vista Voice and is the sole property of of The Vista Voice. If you are viewing this news story on another domain, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright and trademark laws. The original version of this news story can be viewed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/06/texas-permanent-school-fund-has-7990000-stake-in-waste-management-inc-wm/1142605.html.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) assumed coverage on shares of Waste Management in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. They issued a “sell” rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. Vetr downgraded shares of Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.25 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Wedbush downgraded shares of Waste Management from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $73.00 to $68.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Waste Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, Barclays PLC upgraded shares of Waste Management from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $63.37 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.55.

About Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company. The Company provides waste management environmental services. The Company’s segments include Solid Waste, which includes its 17 Areas aggregated into three tiers, and Other. The Company’s Solid Waste business is operated and managed locally by its subsidiaries that focuses on geographic areas and provides collection, transfer, recycling and resource recovery, and disposal services.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM).

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.