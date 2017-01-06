Texas Permanent School Fund Cuts Position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (IDXX)

Texas Permanent School Fund lowered its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 68,212 shares of the company’s stock after selling 246 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $7,690,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IDXX. MSI Financial Services Inc boosted its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 15.2% in the third quarter. MSI Financial Services Inc now owns 964 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 18.1% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Tredje AP fonden acquired a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the second quarter worth approximately $175,000. Nordea Investment Management AB acquired a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the second quarter worth approximately $176,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 941.2% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. 90.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) traded up 2.07% during trading on Friday, hitting $118.36. 944,542 shares of the company were exchanged. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.61 billion, a PE ratio of 50.41 and a beta of 0.51. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 12 month low of $63.48 and a 12 month high of $121.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $118.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $108.57.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.02. The company earned $448.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $448.60 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 12.36% and a negative return on equity of 788.91%. IDEXX Laboratories’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post $2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on IDXX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Canaccord Genuity set a $125.00 target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 15th. Finally, Bank of America Corporation reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $105.20.

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, CEO Jonathan W. Ayers sold 13,188 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.57, for a total transaction of $1,576,889.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,001,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $119,694,711.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Thomas Craig sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.06, for a total transaction of $1,020,510.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,935,926.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

