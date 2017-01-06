Tesoro Logistics LP (TLLP) Stock Rating Upgraded by Morgan Stanley

Tesoro Logistics LP (NASDAQ:TLLP) was upgraded by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

TLLP has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tesoro Logistics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Tesoro Logistics in a research report on Friday, September 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Group set a $49.00 price objective on shares of Tesoro Logistics and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Tesoro Logistics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.00.

Tesoro Logistics (NASDAQ:TLLP) opened at 53.06 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $48.48 and a 200-day moving average of $47.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.42 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.62. Tesoro Logistics has a 52-week low of $35.18 and a 52-week high of $53.08.

Tesoro Logistics (NASDAQ:TLLP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $6.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Tesoro Logistics will post $2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in Tesoro Logistics by 10.6% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning acquired a new position in Tesoro Logistics during the third quarter worth approximately $121,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in Tesoro Logistics during the third quarter worth approximately $127,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its position in Tesoro Logistics by 6.0% in the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 2,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Tesoro Logistics during the third quarter worth approximately $205,000.

About Tesoro Logistics

Tesoro Logistics LP (TLLP) owns, operates, develops and acquires logistics assets. TLLP is a logistics company operating primarily in the western and mid-continent regions of the United States. The Company operates through three segments: Gathering, Processing, and Terminalling and Transportation. Its gathering systems include crude oil and natural gas pipeline gathering systems in the Bakken Shale/Williston Basin area of North Dakota and Montana and the Green River Basin, Uinta Basin and Vermillion Basin in the states of Utah, Colorado and Wyoming.

