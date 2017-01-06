Tesco PLC (TSCO) Given New GBX 180 Price Target at Jefferies Group

Tesco PLC (LON:TSCO) had its price target lowered by Jefferies Group from GBX 185 ($2.27) to GBX 180 ($2.21) in a research report report published on Thursday. The firm currently has a hold rating on the retailer’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Barclays PLC reissued an overweight rating and issued a GBX 215 ($2.64) target price on shares of Tesco PLC in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Macquarie reissued an outperform rating and issued a GBX 250 ($3.07) target price on shares of Tesco PLC in a report on Monday, September 19th. Bryan, Garnier & Co restated a sell rating and issued a GBX 166 ($2.04) price target on shares of Tesco PLC in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Citigroup Inc. restated a buy rating on shares of Tesco PLC in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Finally, BNP Paribas restated an outperform rating and issued a GBX 185 ($2.27) price target on shares of Tesco PLC in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Tesco PLC currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 199.95 ($2.46).

Shares of Tesco PLC (LON:TSCO) traded down 0.15% during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 198.75. 17,361,993 shares of the stock traded hands. Tesco PLC has a 1-year low of GBX 137.00 and a 1-year high of GBX 219.40. The company’s market capitalization is GBX 16.18 billion. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 208.54 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 185.29.

About Tesco PLC

Tesco PLC (Tesco) is a retail company. The Company is engaged in the business of Retailing and associated activities (Retail) and Retail banking and insurance services. The Company’s segments include UK & ROI, which includes the United Kingdom and Republic of Ireland, International, which includes Czech Republic, Hungary, Poland, Slovakia, Malaysia, Thailand and Turkey, and Tesco Bank, which includes retail banking and insurance services through Tesco Bank in the United Kingdom.

