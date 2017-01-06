Tenneco Inc. to Post Q1 2017 Earnings of $1.40 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts (TEN)

Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q1 2017 earnings estimates for Tenneco in a research note issued to investors on Monday. KeyCorp analyst B. Hoselton expects that the brokerage will earn $1.40 per share for the quarter. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Tenneco’s Q2 2017 earnings at $1.91 EPS, Q3 2017 earnings at $1.68 EPS and Q4 2017 earnings at $1.69 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on TEN. RBC Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 price target on shares of Tenneco in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Group began coverage on Tenneco in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Tenneco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.56.

Tenneco (NYSE:TEN) opened at 65.15 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $62.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.27. Tenneco has a 1-year low of $34.45 and a 1-year high of $66.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a PE ratio of 9.53 and a beta of 1.92.

Tenneco (NYSE:TEN) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.04. Tenneco had a return on equity of 58.26% and a net margin of 4.61%. The firm earned $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.22 EPS. Tenneco’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis.

In related news, insider Josep Fornos sold 21,077 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.39, for a total value of $1,399,302.03. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 37,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,466,919.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Columbus Circle Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Tenneco during the third quarter valued at $53,464,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in shares of Tenneco during the third quarter valued at $13,094,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tenneco by 2,028.0% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 233,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,603,000 after buying an additional 222,476 shares in the last quarter. Columbia Wanger Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Tenneco by 18.4% in the second quarter. Columbia Wanger Asset Management LLC now owns 1,258,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,680,000 after buying an additional 195,633 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Tenneco by 3,771.2% in the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 190,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,114,000 after buying an additional 185,805 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.29% of the company’s stock.

About Tenneco

Tenneco Inc (Tenneco) is a producer of clean air and ride performance products and systems for light vehicle, commercial truck, off-highway and other vehicle applications. The Company operates in six segments: North America Clean Air; North America Ride Performance; Europe, South America and India Clean Air; Europe, South America and India Ride Performance; Asia Pacific Clean Air, and Asia Pacific Ride Performance.

