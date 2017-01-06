Tennant Company (TNC) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tennant Company (NYSE:TNC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday.
According to Zacks, “Tennant Company, is a Minneapolis-based company that specializes in the design, manufacture, and sale of non-residential floor maintenance equipment and related products. The Company acquired the business and assets of Castex Industries, Inc., a privately owned manufacturer of commercial floor maintenance equipment. Products consisting mainly of motorized cleaning equipment and related products, including floor cleaning and preservation products, are sold through a direct sales organization and independent distributors. “
Shares of Tennant Company (NYSE:TNC) opened at 72.15 on Thursday. Tennant Company has a 52-week low of $45.92 and a 52-week high of $76.80. The company has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 29.10 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50 day moving average of $73.51 and a 200-day moving average of $64.73.
Tennant Company (NYSE:TNC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.02. Tennant Company had a net margin of 5.54% and a return on equity of 17.78%. The firm had revenue of $200.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $203.15 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Tennant Company will post $2.50 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th were given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 28th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. This is a positive change from Tennant Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Tennant Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.01%.
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TNC. Martin & Co. Inc. TN raised its stake in shares of Tennant Company by 0.6% in the third quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN now owns 15,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,036,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of Tennant Company by 7.1% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 16,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,080,000 after buying an additional 1,102 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in shares of Tennant Company during the third quarter worth $767,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Tennant Company by 57.7% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 295,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,148,000 after buying an additional 108,138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Services Automobile Association raised its position in shares of Tennant Company by 4.5% in the third quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 42,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,725,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.85% of the company’s stock.
Tennant Company Company Profile
Tennant Company (Tennant) is engaged in designing, manufacturing and marketing cleaning solutions. The Company is organized into four operating segments: North America; Latin America; Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific. The Company offers products and solutions consisting of mechanized cleaning equipment, detergent-free and other sustainable cleaning technologies, aftermarket parts and consumables, equipment maintenance and repair service, specialty surface coatings, and business solutions, such as financing, rental and leasing programs, and machine-to-machine asset management solutions.
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tennant Company (TNC)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Tennant Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tennant Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.