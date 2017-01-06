Tenaris S.A. (TS) Receives $28.80 Average Price Target from Analysts

Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the fifteen research firms that are currently covering the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $28.80.

TS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Tenaris in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tenaris from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Piper Jaffray Companies raised shares of Tenaris from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Simmons raised shares of Tenaris from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Tenaris from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th.

Shares of Tenaris (NYSE:TS) traded down 0.50% on Friday, hitting $35.91. The stock had a trading volume of 851,984 shares. Tenaris has a 12 month low of $18.53 and a 12 month high of $36.40. The stock’s market cap is $21.20 billion. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $33.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.43.

Tenaris (NYSE:TS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.05. Tenaris had a negative net margin of 0.52% and a negative return on equity of 0.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.30) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Tenaris will post $0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TS. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Tenaris by 2.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 434,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,535,000 after buying an additional 11,393 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Tenaris by 1,753.6% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 508,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,428,000 after buying an additional 480,633 shares during the last quarter. Fis Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tenaris by 3.8% in the third quarter. Fis Group Inc. now owns 68,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,938,000 after buying an additional 2,476 shares during the last quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of Tenaris by 47.1% in the second quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 493,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,221,000 after buying an additional 157,821 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Tenaris during the second quarter valued at about $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.06% of the company’s stock.

About Tenaris

Tenaris SA is a holding company, which is a supplier of steel pipe products and related services for energy industry and other industrial applications. The Company operates through Tubes business segment. The Tubes segment includes the production and sale of both seamless and welded steel tubular products, and related services primarily for the oil and gas industry, principally oil country tubular goods used in drilling operations, and for other industrial applications with production processes.

