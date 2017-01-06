TELUS Corporation (TU) Forecasted to Post FY2016 Earnings of $2.02 Per Share

TELUS Corporation (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) – Equities researchers at Desjardins cut their FY2016 earnings estimates for TELUS Corporation in a report released on Tuesday. Desjardins analyst M. Yaghi now expects that the firm will earn $2.02 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $2.07. Desjardins also issued estimates for TELUS Corporation’s FY2017 earnings at $2.26 EPS.
Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of TELUS Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating on shares of TELUS Corporation in a report on Monday, November 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TELUS Corporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of TELUS Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.50.
Shares of TELUS Corporation (NYSE:TU) opened at 33.38 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $19.73 billion, a PE ratio of 19.05 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a 50-day moving average of $31.78 and a 200 day moving average of $32.45. TELUS Corporation has a one year low of $24.34 and a one year high of $34.12.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This is a positive change from TELUS Corporation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 7th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.75%. TELUS Corporation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.89%.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of TELUS Corporation during the second quarter worth about $608,248,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in shares of TELUS Corporation by 19.2% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 429,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,107,000 after buying an additional 69,000 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its position in shares of TELUS Corporation by 10.1% in the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 496,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,637,000 after buying an additional 45,700 shares during the last quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd raised its position in shares of TELUS Corporation by 0.7% in the second quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 2,779,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000,000 after buying an additional 18,488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of TELUS Corporation by 1.9% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 826,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,218,000 after buying an additional 15,082 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.57% of the company’s stock.
About TELUS Corporation
TELUS Corporation (TELUS) is a telecommunications company. The Company provides a range of telecommunications services and products, including wireless and wireline voice and data. Its data services include Internet protocol, television (TV), hosting, managed information technology and cloud-based services, and certain healthcare solutions.
Receive News & Ratings for TELUS Corporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TELUS Corporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.