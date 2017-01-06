Teleflex Incorporated (TFX) Lifted to “Buy” at Jefferies Group

Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) was upgraded by equities researchers at Jefferies Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Stephens downgraded shares of Teleflex from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Teleflex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $169.88.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) opened at 162.06 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.99 and a beta of 0.90. Teleflex has a 12 month low of $125.28 and a 12 month high of $188.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $155.73 and a 200 day moving average of $167.79.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The medical technology company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.02. Teleflex had a net margin of 15.09% and a return on equity of 15.66%. The business earned $455.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $461.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.60 EPS. Teleflex’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Teleflex will post $7.30 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th were issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 10th. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.49%.

In related news, Director Jeffrey A. Graves sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.57, for a total value of $802,850.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,090,942.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Teleflex during the second quarter worth $118,000. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Teleflex by 0.8% in the second quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 837 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the period. Barton Investment Management bought a new position in shares of Teleflex during the second quarter worth $212,000. Acrospire Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Teleflex by 71.4% in the third quarter. Acrospire Investment Management LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Teleflex during the third quarter worth $211,000. 92.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Teleflex Company Profile

Teleflex Incorporated is a provider of medical technology products. The Company designs, develops, manufactures and supplies single-use medical devices used by hospitals and healthcare providers for diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications. The Company markets and sells its products to hospitals and healthcare providers, across the world, through a combination of its direct sales force and distributors.

